NOTICE OF HEARING FOR AREA PLAN COMMISSION 7/17/2020

Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 6th day of August, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Harrison Plaza, 136 S Broadway, Ste. 200, White Plains, NY 10605 for the purpose of a Division of a Minor Subdivision.

Current Zoning: B-3

Proposed Division of a Minor Subdivision: 4.12 acres w/630.17’ road frontage

Common Location: The subject property is located at 1643 S Harrison Plaza, Bluffton, Indiana, 46714.

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 7.63 in the SW quarter of Section 9 Township 26N Range 12E in Harrison Township.

Dated this 17th day of July, 2020

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

