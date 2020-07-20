Notice is hereby given that on July 2, 2020, Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company and Indiana Gas Company, Inc., both d/b/a Vectren Energy Delivery of Indiana, Inc., a CenterPoint Energy Company (“Vectren”) filed a petition with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (the “Commission”) for approval of an Alternative Regulatory Plan (“ARP”), pursuant to Ind. Code § 8-1-2.5 (the “AUR Statute”), related to any requirement under 170 IAC 5-1-9.1(f) that rejected groups of meters shall be replaced within the next calendar year. The petition will be considered by the Commission as part of Cause No. 45401.

Richard C. Leger

Vice President,

Regional Operations

Vectren, a CenterPoint

Energy Company

nb 7/20

