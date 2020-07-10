NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

DOCKET NO.

90C01-2006-EU-000032

Notice is hereby given that DANIEL R. GORDON was on the 1st day of July, 2020, appointed personal representative of the estate of GLORIA E. GORDON, deceased, who died on the 18th day of June, 2020, and was authorized to administer her estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 1st day of July, 2020.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Daniel R. Gordon

Attorney for Personal Representative

Attorney No. 7218-90

GORDON & ASSOCIATES

PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton, IN 46714

(260) 824-9377

