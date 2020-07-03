NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE DISPOSITION OF CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE TOWN OF

MARKLE, INDIANA AND

BIDDING INSTRUCTIONS

Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, beginning not earlier than 7:30 p.m. (local time) the Town Council of the Town of Markle, Indiana, at the Markle Volunteer Fire Station, 150 West Sparks Street, Markle, Indiana 46770, will conduct a public hearing relating to the proposed disposition of certain real property located within and owned by the Town of Markle Indiana commonly known as 480 N. Clark Street, Markle (Parcel No. 35-07-01-100-033.500-015, hereinafter “Property”). All persons whose interests are affected thereby are urged to attend and state their objections, if any, and to otherwise provide relevant input. After that hearing, the Town Council of the Town of Markle, Indiana, will consider and perhaps act with regard to that proposed disposition of Property.

Any individual who requires accommodation as the result of a disability is asked to contact the Markle Clerk-Treasurer, Town Hall, 197 West Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770, Telephone: (260) 758-3193 sufficiently in advance of that hearing so that reasonable accommodation may be arranged.

The Town of Markle will receive bids for the Property in accordance with the following Bidding Instructions:

BIDDING INSTRUCTIONS:

The Town of Markle is offering for sale via sealed bid auction certain real property located at 480 N. Clark St. Markle, Indiana (parcel No. 35-07-01-100-033.500-015, hereinafter “Property”). Auction will run weekly until close on July 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. In the interim, bids will be opened and read aloud twice weekly, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. and Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana. Bidders will be notified of the current high bid and may raise their bid amount until the auction closes. All bids must be received before auction close on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

BID FORM: Bids must be submitted on the Bid Submittal Form available at Town Hall 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana or at www.markleindiana.com. Bids not submitted on Bid Submittal Forms may be rejected by the Town of Markle in its sole discretion.

The completed Bid Submittal Form should be placed in its own sealed envelope labeled clearly on the outside: “BUILDING SEALED BID”. All bids must be received by 4:00 p.m. (local time), Wednesday July 15, 2020 at: Markle Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770.

Bids may be delivered by US Postal Service, Fed-Ex, DHL, or UPS or any other delivery service of the bidder’s choosing. It is the bidder’s sole responsibility to ensure that its sealed bid is received by 4:00 p.m. (local time), Wednesday July 15, 2020, at the Town Hall address above. Each Bid Submittal Form should be completed and signed by a person at least eighteen (18) years old and duly authorized to complete the purchase in the amount of the bid. Any corporation or similar entity submitting bids must furnish evidence that the representative who executes the bid has been so authorized.

AWARD: The Town Council of the Town of Markle at its July 15, 2020 regular meeting will award the sale to the highest bidder. The Town of Markle reserves the right to accept or reject any bid, to waive defects and technicalities, to re-advertise the Property, and/or withdraw the Property from sale at any time. The Town of Markle will notify the successful bidder and then the successful bidder shall have five (5) working days after receipt of the Purchase Agreement to execute and return the Purchase Agreement with $1,000 earnest money deposit to Town of Markle, 197 E. Morse St. Markle, IN 46770. Failure to timely return a signed Purchase Agreement and earnest money deposit will terminate the bid award.

INDEMNIFICATION: Each person submitting a bid agrees for and on behalf of him/herself, his/her heirs, successors and assigns that he/she shall indemnify and hold the Town of Markle harmless from and against and claim, demand, or cause of action arising or alleged to have arisen out of the sale or failure to sell the Property including claims for personal or bodily injury, death, or contract damages. The Town of Markle shall not indemnify the buyer or offering bidders.

MODIFICATIONS: The terms, conditions, and provisions herein are subject to change at the sole discretion of the Town of Markle.

Dated this 23rd day of June, 2020.

Clerk-Treasurer

Town of Markle, Indiana

