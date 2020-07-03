STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

2020 TERM

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2005-EU-000025

IN THE MATTER OF THE

UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF

RICHARD W. STROUD, deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Karen Parsons and Gerald Stroud, were on the 30th day of June, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Richard W. Stroud, deceased, who died on the 13th day of May, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 30th day of June, 2020.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Colin Z. Andrews #26767-49

Andrews & Crell, P.C.

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-4049

Attorney for the Estate

nb 7/3, 7/10

hspaxlp