STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
2020 TERM
CAUSE NO.
90C01-2005-EU-000025
IN THE MATTER OF THE
UNSUPERVISED ESTATE OF
RICHARD W. STROUD, deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that Karen Parsons and Gerald Stroud, were on the 30th day of June, 2020, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Richard W. Stroud, deceased, who died on the 13th day of May, 2020.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 30th day of June, 2020.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Colin Z. Andrews #26767-49
Andrews & Crell, P.C.
116 South Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
(260) 824-4049
Attorney for the Estate
