Services for Larry Williams of Ossian have been scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the First Presbyterian Church in Ossian.

Family and friends are invited to gather beginning at noon prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at the Emmanuel Cemetery.

Mr. Williams was 79 when he died March 19, 2020. Calling and services were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preferred memorials are to the Emmanuel Cemetery or to the First Presbyterian Church in Ossian.

The Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home in Ossian is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com

A complete obituary for Mr. Williams was published in the March 23, 2020, edition of the News-Banner.