Larry D. Newhard, 76, a former resident of Wells County, died June 16, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas.

He was born on Oct. 12, 1943, to Kenneth M. Newhard and Evelyn L. (Clowser) Newhard in Decatur.

Survivors include two sisters, Carolyn Robinson of Hoschton, Ga., and Sandy (Donnie) Lorenz of Plantersville, Texas; two daughters, Shawna (Doug) Bailey of Craigville, and Shannon (Tim) Mygrant; three sons, Kyle Newhard of Indiana, Kevin Newhard of Missouri and Kenny Newhard, Anderson, Mo.; and a stepdaughter, Jennifer Vaughn of Missouri.

There will be a graveside service at a later date.