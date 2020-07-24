Kenneth E. Strickland, 83, of Montpelier, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

He was born July 3, 1937, in Marion. He married Sandra J. (Ellsworth) Strickland March 9, 1958, at the First Christian Church in Marion. His wife preceded him in death.

Survivors include his children, Kenneth Ray (Sherri) Strickland of Gaston, Cyndi Ann (Bob) Poe of Huntington, and Stephen Eugene (Amy) Strickland of Byron Center, Mich.; two sisters, Helen Snyder of Winchester and Lou Ann (Howard) Wine of Marion; and nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond R. Strickland; his mother, Velma I. (Carter) Strickland; his wife; and a sister, Phyllis Stinger.

Calling hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service will be at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.