Joseph William Stanley, 66, of rural Warren, died unexpectedly Monday morning, July 6, 2020 in rural Warren. He was born on Friday, March 12, 1954, in Huntington County.

Survivors include wife, Lynnette (Fry) Stanley of Warren; stepchildren, Daniel A. (Aimee) DeGroff of Federal Way, Wash.; Sara Knaub of Markle; two grandchildren; and brothers, Denny (Karen) Stanley of Ossian and Jerry (Brenda) Stanley of Indianapolis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Stanley and Bonnie (Hickman) Stanley.

Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren.