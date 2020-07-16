Joseph D. “Jody” Bradley, 59, of Bluffton, a former resident of Chester Township, passed away at 3:49 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 22, 1961, in Wells County, to Cleo C. Bradley and Laurel Onalee Anderson Bradley.

Survivors include a son, Thomas J. (Shana) Bradley of Mendon, Ohio; a daughter, Ashley E. (Dave) Keen of Portland; four grandchildren; three brothers, Tom (Jayne) Bradley and Mike (Joyce) Bradley, both of Berne, and David (Julie) Bradley of Bluffton; and a sister, Susan (Tom) Pritchard, Portland.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by a son, Bo F. Llyod.

Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com