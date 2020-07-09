Johnny W. Thompson, 54, of Bluffton, died Tuesday evening, July 7, 2020, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 19, 1966, in Bluffton. His father, Edward D. Thompson, survives in Bluffton. His mother, Joyce (Cooley) Weekley, also survives in Bluffton.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Kinsley Thompson of Bluffton, and two brothers, Edward E. Thompson of Markle and Robert L. (Cherrene) Thompson of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Vicky Lynn Thompson, and his stepfather, Larry Weekley.

A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton is in charge of arrangements.

