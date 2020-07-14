John R. Herrick, 83, of Ossian, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 12, 2020 with many of his family members by his side.

Farmer John was born Aug. 31, 1936, in Bluffton to Othal D. and Charlotte J. (Mossburg) Herrick. He lived in Wells County all his life. John served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1958 to 1961. He worked at Corning Glass in Bluffton and then at General Motors (Fisher Body) in Marion until his retirement in 2001. Farmer John and Karen (Helms) Herrick met in 1976 and were married on Dec. 27, 1984, in Wells County. They have been together for 44 years.

Farmer enjoyed being in the woods. He spent his time doing work with his backhoe and clearing trails. He also enjoyed raising and showing Nigerian Dwarf dairy goats for 15 years. Farmer and Karen met many different families through attending goat shows that they considered to be family.

Farmer is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Nancy (Jody) Bowman of Phoenix, Ariz. and Amy (Rob) Seewald of Etna Green; son, Daniel (Teri) Moon of Uniondale; along with grandchildren, Beth (Brad) Troyer of Goshen, Brittany (Matt) Ely of Wakarusa, Anna Seewald of Etna Green, Lisa Bowman of Atlanta, Ga., Hannah Bowman of Phoenix, Ariz., Seth Moon of Markle, Kody Moon of Markle, Dalton (Logan) Warren of Fort Wayne, Karlee Warren of Fort Wayne, and Mitch Warren of Fort Wayne; two great-grandchildren Braxton and Bailey Troyer of Goshen; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws.

John was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Barbara Meyer and Bonnie Hall; and a nephew, Jeff Meyer.

The safety of the family and all visitors are our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing and masks are optional during your visit. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the funeral home with calling for one hour prior to the service. John’s son-in-law, Rev. Rob Seewald will officiate the service. Burial will take place at Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Foundation, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com