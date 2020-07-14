John E. McCammon, 96, of Warren, died on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his daughter’s home.

He was born Aug. 28, 1923 in Blackford County to the now-late Gettys Martin McCammon and the now-late Nova Evon McCammon. On May 7, 1943 he married his first wife, the now-late Thanamae (Ford) McCammon. John married his second wife on Oct. 3, 1998, the now-late Ruth Baker McCammon. He then married his third wife, D. “Ann” Miles McCammon of Warren on Feb. 2, 2002, who survives.

Survivors include his wife; sons, Larry (Terri) McCammon of Hartford City, Tony (Garnet) McCammon of Circleville, Ohio and Stan (Chrissy) McCammon of Chambersburg, Pa.; daughters, Connie (Bob) Johnson of Marion and Dottie (Jim) Irwin of Warren; brother, Darrell (Pat) McCammon of Hartford City; sister, Betty Hoeksema of Oxford, Mich.; stepdaughters, Susan Carey of Farmland, Mary Kay Wimmer of Greenwood, and Marsha Gehring of Tocsin; stepsons, Paul Baker of Fairmount, Kevin Miles of Michigan and Mike Miles of North Carolina; 22 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Murl McCammon and Bill McCammon; sisters, Edna Shadle and Evelyn McCammon; and his first two wives.

Calling hours will be 12-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, with a service to follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com