Jerry Wayne Hart, 81, born March 28, 1939, died Friday, May 1, 2020, in hospice care in Florida. He lived half the year in Wells County and half in Lake Alfred, Fla.

Due to previous restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, public visitation has now been set from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Ryan Ingram and Pastor Jim Winger officiating.

A complete obituary appeared in the May 6 edition of The News-Banner.

