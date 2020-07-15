Jerry “Don” Padgett, 75, of Liberty Township, Bluffton, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home in rural Bluffton. He was born on Monday, July 9, 1945, in Cumberland County, Tenn., to the late A.G. and Avo (Todd) Padgett. He married Kathy Diane (Mansbarger) Padgett on Saturday, Aug. 4, 1990 in Montpelier.

Survivors include his wife; children, Donnie (Kim) Padgett of Montpelier, Ronnie (Stacy) Padgett of Yorktown, Stephanie (David) Herschberger of Peru, Jeremy Padgett of Kendallville, Brenda Padgett of Indiana, Peggy (Chris) Langley of Portland, Tenn., Lance (Kristin) Schlechty of Portland; siblings, Ruth (Minnis) Vaughn of Monterey, Tenn., Ada (Jr) Masters of Monterey, Darlene Padgett of Lakeland, Fla., Mary Padgett of Knoxville, Tenn., Ethel (Paul) Lester of Yorktown, Trisha (Rick) Padgett of Celina, Ohio, Roy (Wanza) Padgett of Dunkirk, Millard Padgett of Lakeland, Fla., John Padgett of Muncie, Van (Rose) Padgett of Hartford City, Jimmie Padgett of Dunkirk, Sam Padgett of Celina, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours are from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier. There will be no funeral service. Interment will take place at a later date in the McFarren Cemetery in rural Wells County.