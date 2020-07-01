James E. “Jim” Poulson passed away on June 30, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren. He was born on Nov. 21, 1925, in Miami County, near Converse, Ind., to Grover and Edna Poulson. He married Willadene Markley on March 16, 1947, at the Liberty Center Methodist Church. She preceded him in death Nov. 19, 1994.

Jim served in the U.S. Army immediately upon graduating from Liberty Center High School from 1944-1946. He earned several medals, including a bronze star. He was a member of the Bluffton American Legion and worked for many years as a machinist at Dana Corporation in Marion.

Jim lived most of his life in Liberty Township before moving to Heritage Pointe in Warren in 2015. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, horse shoes and golf. In his later years, he enjoyed playing washer horse shoes with family and friends.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan Poulson of Bluffton; a son, Gary Poulson of rural Liberty Center; a grandson, Jeremy Poulson of rural Liberty Center; step-grandaughter, Mandy (Ryan) Ramsey; and four step-great-grandchildren of Markle. A sister, Hazel Ruth Brooks of Warren; brothers, Robert of rural Liberty Center and Daniel of Warren; brothers-in-law, Darwin Markley, David (Kathy) Markley and Jerome (Jill) Markley; as well as several nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Willadene; parents, Grover and Edna; an infant son, Scott Edward; daughter-in-law, Connie Poulson; and siblings, Everett, Ralph, Harold, William, Lois Elzroth, Margaret Knight, Freda Finley and Mildred Gilbert.

Private services will be handled by Glancy H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren with burial at the Gardens of Memory near Marion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation, P.O. Box 104, Bluffton, IN 46714.

To sign the online guest book please visit www.glancyfuneralhomes.com