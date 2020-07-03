Home Opinions In a world gone mad: Snakes can fly now In a world gone mad: Snakes can fly now July 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Trump’s rhetoric is driving away suburban swing voters. He needs them to win. Opinions Is William Wells worthy? Is that a silly question? Opinions An Angelkeep house sparrow welcome