Halie R. Marquart, 23, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Due to previous restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, public visitation has been set from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. Tony Garton will officiate services. Burial will take place at a later date.

A complete obituary appeared in the June 17 edition of The News-Banner.

Online condolences at: www.goodwincaleharnish.com