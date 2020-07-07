Gerald A. Loshe, 82, of Decatur, a former longtime resident of Bluffton, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 23, 1938, in Decatur, to Herman P. “Dutch” Loshe and Amelia R. LengerichLoshe. On June 18, 1960, he married Karen A. Braun.

He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and was a 1956 graduate of Decatur Catholic High School. He served his country as a Specialist (E4) in the Army National Guard.

Gerald worked for Corning Glass for 24 and a half years and then went on to Franklin Electric for another 11 and a half years until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen A. Loshe of Decatur; two sons, Roger S. (Jennifer) Loshe and Michael L. (Lisa) Loshe, both of Bluffton; a brother, Jim (Ruth) Loshe of Decatur; three sisters, Rose (Larry) Reinking and Teri (Jim) Hoffman, both of Decatur, and Nancy (Dan) Harris of Geneva; a sister-in-law, Shirley Loshe of Decatur; a grandchild, Faith A. Loshe of Bluffton; and a step-grandson, Dustin Davis of Ossian.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carol Ann Loshe, in infancy; a brother, R. Paul Loshe; and a brother-in-law, Lamar Taylor.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 2:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Military honors will be rendered at the church by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School or to Visiting Nurse.

