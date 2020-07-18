Florian J. “Bud” Flum, 90, of Markle, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Flum was born on Aug. 23, 1929, in Yoder, to William Flum and Jennie Reed Flum. He married Alice A. Fritz on Sept. 6, 1953, in Zanesville; she preceded him in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan (Ted) Graft of Uniondale and Sandra Flum of Greenwood; a son, Phillip Flum of Zanesville; and seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Velma Wiekel and Ruby Caley.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville. We will be following the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing and social gathering limits.

Interment will follow the graveside service.

