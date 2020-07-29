Dr. Arthur “Art” Lee Moser, treasured community physician, beloved husband to Claudia, cherished father of six and adored Papa to eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren, died of natural causes at the age of 87 on July 26, 2020. Just as he requested, he passed away in his home in Warsaw, Indiana, surrounded by loved ones, watching the corn grow from his backyard.

Dr. Moser was born on a farm in Bluffton, Indiana, on December 23, 1932 to Fredrick Nathanial and Sadie Louise Moser, both of whom proceeded him in death, as did an infant brother Marvin. His adored sister Rose Frauhiger (Tom) still resides in Bluffton. During his youth he worked on the family farm, raising animals and growing crops. He continued his farming passion throughout his life, ensuring his garden was adequately watered until the day he died. Art was the star center on the Lancaster High School basketball team and helped his team win a regional championship. He loved music and sang in many men’s quartets. Later in life Art was the choir director of a Baptist church in Indianapolis and the Grace Brethren Church in Warsaw. He was a longtime active member of the Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church. He served his country during the Korean War at Fort Lewis in Seattle, Washington, in the U.S. Army SP3 (T) from March 16, 1954 – March 15, 1956, repairing electronics in a hospital, where he was first exposed to his future life as a physician.

Dr. Moser graduated from Indiana University Medical School in Indianapolis, Indiana. After completing his residency, he moved to Warsaw in 1966, where he practiced medicine for over 50 years. He delivered babies, took care of patients in nursing homes, provided medical services for Warsaw High School and Grace College athletic programs, managed the KCH Hospital emergency room, ran his own medical practice, served as Kosciusko County Coroner and towards the end of his career, worked at Medstat. He and several other physicians were instrumental in modernizing Warsaw’s healthcare facilities by spearheading the formation of Kosciusko Community Hospital, for which he was publicly honored by Indiana Governor Otis Bowen. In 1976, he was the first Chief of Staff at the hospital he helped establish. Throughout his life, he loved and cared deeply for all his patients, often putting their needs above his own.

In 1984 he married Claudia Gustafson and loved her two children as his own: Matt Gustafson of Warsaw, Indiana; and David (Jackie) Gustafson and their children Anna and Lilia, of Winona Lake, Indiana.

From 1956 – 1980, he was married to Lorraine Moser McInerney (Tom) with whom he had four children, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren: Rachael Moser Polston (Randy) of Warsaw, Indiana, their children Tiffany Polston Smith (Alex) grandchildren London and Livia and Nathan Polston (Krista) grandchildren Maddox and Nash; Ted Moser (Nicole) of Oakland, California, their children Lakin and Eléonore; Wendy Moser Ellis (Steve) of Merritt Island, Florida, their children Jake (Jess) granddaughter Juliet, Kolten (Lydia), Clancy, Terry and Jakob; and Randy Moser (Mary Ann) of Orlando, Florida.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Dr. Moser’s steadfast commitment to community health, a memorial service has been postponed to a future date. The united family has valued the time they have spent together proceeding his death in celebration of his life. They encourage anyone wishing to honor Dr. Arthur Moser’s time on earth to do so by loving one another and serving their community, for these are the principles by which Art Moser lived his life.

