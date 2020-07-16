Deborah A. Parrett, 70, of Berne, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Swiss Village in Berne. She was born on Wednesday, March 29, 1950, in Decatur.

Surviving include her son, Mitchell Parrett of Bluffton; daughter, Lisa Parrett of Decatur; sister, Jocelyn “Jodi” Zerby of Berne; brother, Mark T. (Nancy Scott) Davidson of Berne, and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick W. Davidson; mother, Chloe E. (Bailey) Davidson; brothers, James Davidson and Kevin Davidson; and sister, Kira Jean Davidson.

Calling hours are from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St., Geneva. A service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.