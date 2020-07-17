David L. Reiff, 66, of Goshen, died Tuesday, July 14, at the Elkhart Meadows care facility.

He was born Oct. 2, 1953, in Bluffton, to William Reiff and Judith McFarren Reiff. He married Kristene Falk July 28, 1972.

His wife survives, along with two sons, David Reiff of Noblesville and Daniel (AnnDee) Reiff of Goshen; five grandsons, Quinn, Max, Ben, Zach and Steven Reiff; and a sister, Linda (Gary) Maust of Goshen. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dave spent his early years in Bluffton. Due to his father’s military career, when he was in his teens the family moved from Bluffton to Fort Knox, Ky., and later to Fort Benning, Ga. In 1969, after his father left the military, they settled in Elkhart where Dave graduated from Concord High School in 1972, He graduated from Arizona State University in 1978.

Dave loved sports, almost any sport. He was a natural athlete and played baseball, golf, football and basketball. He was a faithful New York Yankees fan from the time he was 5 years old. He also followed Notre Dame basketball, football and baseball. While teaching at Concord Junior High, Dave had a successful career coaching wrestling and cross country. He also coached Concord Little League and in the CFL — the Concord Football League.

Dave taught special education for the Elkhart County Special Education Co-op. He also worked for Arco Construction. For over 25 years he and Gary Maust owned and operated DaLin Construction. During that time they built more than 200 homes in the Elkhart area.

Private family services and burial have already been held.

Preferred memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s and Dementia of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617, or Concord Dollars for Scholars, 59117 Minuteman Way, Elkhart, IN 46514.

Online condolences: www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com