Darrol C. Smitley, 91, of Berne, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur. He was born on Friday, Oct. 19, 1928, in Wells County. He married Phyllis J. (Garboden) Smitley on May 1, 1948 in Berne.

Survivors include his son, Rodney (Armetta) Smitley of Saint Louis, Mo.; daughter, Carol A. (Gerald) Tonak of Berne; son-in-law, David Miller of Geneva; sister, Margie Andrews of Berne; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife; father, Ralph Smitley; mother, Alta (Yaney) Smitley; daughter, Janice Miller; four sisters; and four brothers.

A private viewing for family only will be held at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva on Friday, July 24. Interment will follow in the Old Salem Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com