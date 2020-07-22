Connie L. Boxell Thompson, 67, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her Jonesboro residence.

Connie was born March 21, 1953, in Marion, Ind., to William Boxell and Avenelle Thomas Boxell. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1971. Connie married John D. Thompson. He preceded her in death.

Connie was a homemaker and a CNA working at Advantage Home Health Care and Colonial Oaks Health Care. She loved spending time with her family and dogs, gardening, crafting.

She is survived by four children, Clint (Miryah) Boxell of Geneva, Amber (Morris) Lewis of Bluffton, Laci (Nathan Shaw) Boxell of Huntington, and Haley (Scyler) Shelton of Keystone; a sister, Cathy (Ronnie) Soultz of Jonesboro; a brother, Tom (Suzanne) Boxell, Flint, Mich.; 16 grandchildren, Jordan Dillman, Cody Harris, Makaylah (Bryon) Prible, Keegon Boxell, Orion Lewis, Neo Lewis, Sydni Early, Darren Early, Nova Lewis, Lyra Lewis, Phoenix Boxell, Brooklyn Shelton, Kaeson Teague, Karter Archbold, Olivia Shelton, and Koda Shelton; and six great-grandchildren, DeLani, Audree, Linley, Liam, Kohen, and Elliott.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Cheri Reasoner and Deborah Schearer; and a brother, Bill Wayne Boxell.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of the Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St. in Fairmount. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Eastview Wesleyan Church’s Main Street Campus at 801 S. Main St. in Jonesboro. The Rev. Terry Werst wil be officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Grant County, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952

