Home State & National News Confirmed COVID-19 cases are rising in 40 of America’s 50 states Confirmed COVID-19 cases are rising in 40 of America’s 50 states July 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Masks will soon be required in Indianapolis State & National News State delays lifting capacity limits on restaurants, bars State & National News Fed documents show concerns about severity of downturn