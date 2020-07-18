Claude Fields, 79, of Dunkirk, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a long battle with liver cancer.

He was born on June 29, 1941, in Mabe, Va., to Kyle and Mildred (Minnix) Fields.

Survivors include his 15 children, Greg (Mira) Fields of Madisonville, Tenn., Tina (Ed) Anderson of Centerburg, Ohio, Irwin (Kelly) Fields of Muncie, Kyle (Gina) Fields of Connersville, Tonya (Jeff) Lykins of Dunkirk, Mark (Renda) Fields of Dunkirk, Dean Randall (Cheryl) Fields of Lillian, Ala., Quentin (Amy) Fields of Parker City, Monica Webb of Bradford, Ohio, Marella Rich of Troy, Ohio, Neal (Angie) Fields of Carmel, Tilly Fields of Albany, Simon (Faith) Fields of Montpelier, Joylette Fields of Muncie, and Hannah (Andrew) Lopez of Eaton; 10 siblings, Mary Carpenter of Winter Haven, Fla., Norma Vogler of Advance, N.C., Teresa Jones of Coeborn, Va., and Betty Pennington, Robert Fields, K.C. Fields, Linda Powers, Alice Osborne, Ricky Fields, and Debbie Ryan, all of Big Stone Gap, Va.; and 54 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Lila Mae Norris Fields; his parents; two brothers, Billy Fields and Baby Boy Fields; his sister, Yvonne Fannin; and a granddaughter and a great-grandson.

Calling hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19 with the service immediately following at the Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier. Burial will be at the Fields Family Cemetery in Big Stone Gap, Va.

