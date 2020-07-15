Home State & National News Biden unveils climate change plan with energy revamp Biden unveils climate change plan with energy revamp July 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Indiana reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths and 662 new cases State & National News Trump signs legislation rebuking China, and also goes after Biden State & National News Attorney: Indiana hate crime allegation is ’smear campaign’