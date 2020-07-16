Betty J. Day, 90, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born on March 15, 1930, in Bluffton, she was the daughter of the late Kay and Mary (Smekens) Bayless. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Marvin L. Day, and granddaughter, Jana Day Starr. She is survived by daughters, Susan Day of Lafayette, Sally Day of Bluffton, and Sarah (David) Seligman of Carmel; sons, Scott (Pandy) Day of Sturgis, Mich., and Steve Day of Bluffton; two grandchildren, Jill (Dustin) Pagels and Daniel Seligman; and two great grandchildren, Nathan and Matthew Pagels. She is also survived by her sister, Sue (Phil) Nelson of Pellston, Mich.; a niece and two nephews.

She was a 1948 graduate of Bluffton High School and a lifelong resident of Wells County. She was a member of Eastern Star, Psi Iota Xi, American Legion Post # 111 Women’s Auxiliary Bluffton and First Reformed Church. Her greatest joy were her five children and grandchildren. She loved attending their many events and was proud that all of her children and grandchildren were college graduates. She was an avid Purdue fan who enjoyed following Purdue sports and Big Ten basketball.

Friends are encouraged to share your support to Betty’s family during a drive-thru style visitation that will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. The funeral home staff will assist you when you arrive so you can greet the family from the safety of your car. Guests must remain in your vehicles while at the funeral home.

A private family service will take place after visitation on Friday, with Jeff Lemler officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Riley Hospital for Children or Wells County Bargain Hut.

Funeral arrangement have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com