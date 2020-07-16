What grade are you in?

I will be a junior at Bluffton High School this upcoming year.

How old are you?

I am 16, turning 17 in September.

What is the funniest thing that happened to you recently?

I work at Christian Care and the other day a resident told me to never get married because boys have cooties.

Too funny!

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you choose to go and why?

If I could travel anywhere in the world I would go somewhere tropical so I could swim with the sharks.

That is brave.

You have found a suitcase containing $1 million. The authorities say it’s yours to keep. What do you do with it?

If I had a million dollars I would buy a gigantic house and a really nice

red Mustang.

Tell me something about a parent or relative that you find awesome and you hope to accomplish someday?

My grandma, we call her Honey, has influenced my life because she is

somebody I can go to and trust. She is generous and this makes me want to be just like her.

What are you proudest of?

I am proudest of my parents because they never fail to love me and support me through hard times.

That is wonderful.

What do you wish that you knew how to do that you can’t right now?

I wish I knew how to play the piano.

Do you own a pet? Names?

I own two pets, a dog named Quinn and a hamster named Margret.

My sister named our dog. I named my hamster Margret because she just looked like a Margret.

Can you tell me a joke?

“If she’s OK with you canceling a date, she has more sides than a dinner plate.”

Now that’s funny.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite class in school is Biology. Mr. Price was my biology teacher

and he always made it fun and exciting to learn new things.

Are you involved in school sports, music or other activities?

I play volleyball and I dance.

How about outside of school activities?

I work at Christian Care in dietary, but I am beginning CNA classes in two weeks.

Good for you.

Do you think it’s important to speak and understand other languages?

Yes. It’s important to understand other cultures and languages so we can relate to those around us as best we can.

What is your favorite game to play and why?

Catchphrase because it’s fast paced and everyone ends up laughing.

Who is one of your friends that makes you laugh all the time?

Grayson will never fail to make me laugh.

Who is your most academically inclined friend?

Megan is my most academically inclined friend.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years and how will you get there?

In 10 years I see myself living outside of the state on a beach somewhere and working with marine life. I will get there by working hard in school and always doing the best that I can.

It has been a pleasure getting to know you. I know you will find many successes in life.

Teen Talk is a service supported by Southern Wells Schools, Northern Wells Schools, and Bluffton Harrison Schools to promote dialogue and community among area high school students.

Interviewer: Amy Serafini

News-Banner, Bluffton, Ind.