Annette M. Whitney, 60, of Ossian, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital.

Annette was born on Jan. 27, 1960, in Dayton, Tenn., the daughter of the late Glenn and Mary (Presley) Robbins.

She married Gary Whitney on June 3, 1993. in Dayton, Tenn.; he survives.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Harvey Robbins.

There will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by Myers Funeral Home, Markle.

