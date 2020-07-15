Alice Stewart

Alice Jeannette (Smith) Stewart, 92, passed away at her home in Hopkinsville, Ky., on Friday, July 10, 2020, with family at her side.

Born Jan. 27, 1928, in Uniondale to James Jacob Smith and Karah (Stine) Smith. Alice was the last survivor of their thirteen children. She and her siblings were very close and had many memorable experiences together throughout their lifetime.

Alice was a military army wife, married to SFV Raymond G. Stewart, who preceded her in death; they particularly enjoyed their time living in Hawaii and California. Upon his death May 1965, the family relocated to Hopkinsville, where Alice would call home for the remainder of her life. She was an employee at Sabel Metal for many years and a member of St. John’s Methodist Church. An avid bowler, Alice was a member of the KWBA, making many long-lasting friendships.

A loving mother and a generous and charitable person to all that she came into contact with, Alice was a good servant to God and a testament to her upbringing and faith.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Eric M. Stewart. She is survived by her children, Samuel G. (Barbara) Stewart of Scotts Valley, Calif., Elaine Stewart Seeley of Hopkinsville, Ky., Laura (Qumarss) Ghaffari of McLean, Va., and David R. (Karen) Stewart of Richmond, Va.; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There will be a private burial at Green Hill Memorial Gardens, Hopkinsville, Ky. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Pennyroyal Hospice at 220 Burley Avenue, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.