William G. “Bill” Gavin, 75, of rural Liberty Center, passed away Saturday evening, May 30, 2020, at his residence.

Bill was born June 23, 1944, in Liberty Center to George Dewey and Edna Mae Bennett Gavin. His parents preceded him in death.

Bill attended the New Beginning Church in rural Bluffton and worked for W&W Concrete for many years. He later went to work at Genova Products for more than 10 years. He then went to work driving various trucks at Bailey Trucking and J.A.T. Transportation in Fort Wayne until his retirement. After retiring, he owned and operated his own business, Gabby’s Hauling, for many years.

Survivors include four daughters, Ronda K. (Jim) Wilson of Bluffton, Lisa M. (Stephen) Roose of Markle, Jennifer N. (Terry) Dunnuck of Bluffton, and Kristine M. (T.J.) Baatz of Ossian; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Abenath of Huntington.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Jerry Gavin; two sisters, Barbara Gavin and Connie Lafollette; and a granddaughter, MaKayla.

Public visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A private family service will be held later with Steve Sutton officiating.

If you are feeling ill or uncomfortable attending, the family requests you please leave an online condolence on the guestbook at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Beginning Church.