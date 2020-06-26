Pictured are friends, family, and chamber members celebrating the ribbon cutting of Waggin & Braggin. (Photo submitted)

The Wells County Chamber of Commerce staff and ambassadors welcomed Missie Pagel, owner of Waggin & Braggin Pet Services, located at 7145 N. Ind. 1, with a ribbon cutting on June 23.

Waggin & Braggin Pet Services is a full dog grooming and doggy daycare facility.

Ten years ago, Pagel started grooming dogs. Pagel worked for a grooming facility where she learned the basics. Her dream was to open her own facility one day.

“This is what I was meant to do,” Pagel said. “I am just looking to make my way and I am as happy as I have ever been and excited to do what I love.”

Pagel said it was lightening speed to find a space and open. Pagel found the space between Bluffton and Ossian at Irish Acres Business Park, owned by Terry Donaghy.

“The space was perfect for what we needed. All I had to do was paint, decorate, add plumbing, add my equipment and the reception desk,” she said.

The waiting area is designed to be comfortable for both people and pets.

“My goal was to make this area comfortable and stress-free as possible,” Pagel added. “I have a white picket fence to enclose them in and they can sit on the furniture and look out the window, run around the area after a bath or lounge on a chair and relax.”

She added: “Dog grooming is done on a one on one basis as I will do one family at a time with 1 dog or 10 dogs. When Daycare is in session, we can keep the daycare pets separated from our grooming clients; however, if the client allows, we can all play together.”

Pagel commends her husband, Charlie, who has been instrumental in helping her along the way and supportive to achieve her dream of owning and operating a dog grooming business.

“I am incredibly happy to see her accomplish this dream and am proud as I can be,” said Charlie Pagel.

He said dog grooming is a needed service to the local community.

“There are other groomers in Wells County; however, there are plenty of dogs in the neighborhood. People will find who they like and trust and develop a relationship. Businesspeople should support one another in the community and refer one another if they can’t meet the demand themselves,” he said.

Missie Pagel notes the strength of a business relationship she has already made with Breanna Schlichter with Grooming by Breanna in Ossian.

“Breanna has been so helpful, supportive and I appreciate her advice and direction,” she said. “We have become fast friends.”

Waggin & Braggin Pet Services also offers nail trims and a pet taxi.

“If the dogs don’t like to ride in a car or the owner can’t drive their dog, we will provide transportation,” said Pagel. “For a small fee, we will even pick up and drop off to other client’s groomers in our vicinity or take them to their vet appointments. I will offer additional discounted services to people over the age of 70 to get their pet to the vet or a groomer. We want seniors to know that there is a way to keep the pets healthy and up to date at the vet. We have a special business insurance that covers us while someone’s pet is in our car.”

Additional services Pagel provides are in-home pet sitting, which need to be scheduled 3-4 weeks in advance for planning purposes.

“I will stay in your home and watch your dog while you are away,” she said.

Waggin & Braggin Pet Services’ hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.