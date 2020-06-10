Home Opinions Time for normal people to take back our country Time for normal people to take back our country June 10, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Long-term changes we might anticipate from these crises Opinions Find out ‘Who We Are’ later this month Opinions Upon first looking into John Donne’s ‘Meditation XVII’