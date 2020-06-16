Thomas L. “Tom” Haneline, 59, of Zanesville, passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020.

Thomas was born June 17, 1960, in Fort Wayne, to Thomas L. Haneline and Lovis Evelyn Porter Haneline.

He worked at Wayne Metals, TI Automotive, and most recently at Pretzels Inc. in Bluffton. He will be remembered as a person that loved his motorcycle, watching old Western movies, grilling out, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy Haneline; a daughter, Vanessa Haneline; a grandchild, Kylie Mayer; and three siblings, Margaret (Larry) Winebrenner, Jim (Trudy) Haneline, and Michelle Haneline.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his brother, Terry Haneline.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W Mill St. in Ossian with a gathering of family and friends beginning at noon. Burial will be in the Hoverstock Cemetery, Zanesville.

Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Vanessa Haneline.

