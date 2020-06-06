Sara E. Hess, 48, of Keystone, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her daughter’s house in Bluffton.

She was born June 18, 1971, in Blackford County. She married Micky Hess June 9, 1992, in Wells County; he survives in Keystone.

Survivors include her mother, Rose Mary Roberts Coleman of Berne City; a daughter, Sissy E. Coleman of Bluffton; seven brothers, Joseph (Doris) Coleman of Jasper, Daniel (Jean) Coleman of Redkey, David (Roberta) Coleman of Albany, Adam (Jessica) Coleman of Loogootee, John (Dawn) Coleman of Keystone, Buck (Cindy) Coleman of Hartford City, and James Coleman of Hartford City; and a sister, Saundra Coleman of Portland.

She was preceded in death by her father, Meredith Francis Coleman; a daughter, Sandy Hess; and a sister, Julie Coleman.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 9, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

