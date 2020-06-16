Ronald A. “Ron” Mayer, 63, a longtime Bluffton resident, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2020, at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne.

Ron was born in Bluffton on Nov. 27, 1956, to Donald E. and Dorothy M. (Kipfer) Mayer. His father survives in Bluffton. Ron married Patricia “Pat” Wall on Apr. 5, 1980, at the First Church of Christ in Bluffton; she survives in Willshire, Ohio.

A 1975 graduate of Bluffton High School, Ron later attended Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne. Ron was the owner/operator of Mayer’s Restorations in Bluffton for 33 years, where he restored cars, trucks, and military vehicles. He was also employed at Earl’s gas station, Burger Chef, Gallman’s, Hiday Motors, and the Fort Wayne International Airport.

In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by a daughter, Amanda Mayer (Eric Rouleau) of Markle; a son, Jacob Mayer of Willshire, Ohio; three grandchildren, Eliza Easterling, Melody Mayer and Lettica Mayer; one future grandson, Preston, due in August; three step-grandchildren Harmony, Logan, and Clair; two brothers, Steve Mayer of Timberon, N.M., and Allen Covey of Bluffton; and a sister, Janet (Jeff) Harshman of Bluffton.

In addition to his mother, Ron was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Mayer, and a sister, Arlene Mayer.

Ron enjoyed watching IU basketball, attending Colts football games, riding on his Harley motorcycle, RVing traveling with family, and also enjoyed swinging on his porch swing. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved anything to do with classic, antique cars and trucks, and military vehicles. Ron was involved in the Auburn car show and has had several restored cars displayed in museums.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 2 until 8 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Chaplin Denise Schwaberow will be officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.