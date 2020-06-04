Ray Allan Shaw, born July 5, 1940, went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Jerry Gregg Shaw; four daughters, Sherry (Tony) Johnson of Bluffton, Judy Shaw of Bluffton, Ann (Michael) Amato of Lafayette, and Carol (Brad) Clemons of Peru; and six grandchildren, Blake (Bailee) Johnson of Bluffton, Lauren (Nathaniel) Altheide of Carmel, Evan Clemons and Wesley Ray Clemons of Peru, and Ashley Amato and Giovanni Amato of Lafayette; and two brothers, Gary (Connie) Shaw and Steve (Sonia) Shaw, both of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dell Shaw and Lois Mock Shaw.

After earning an engineering degree from Purdue University in 1962, Ray served in the Army as a captain in the Corps of Engineers where he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. Shortly after leaving the military, he joined the family real estate business, Shaw Real Estate & Auction. He was a licensed auctioneer, appraiser, Realtor, and home builder.

He was a longtime member of the First Reformed Church of Bluffton where he taught adult Sunday School classes and served on the Consistory. He was active in the Bluffton Optimist Club, holding local, state and international offices over the years. He was a founding member of the Wells County Sheriff’s Reserve, served on the boards of the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, Wells Community Hospital, and First Bank of Berne, and was also a member of the Adams Jay Wells Board of Realtors. He was also a member of the Adams Jay Wells MLS.

Ray taught his family to love God, family and country, to work hard, to do the job right the first time, and to leave things better than you found them.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing and wear a mask during your visit. We will invite a limited number of guests into the facility at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

A private family funeral service will be held for Ray at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, ,June 6, with Dr. Bryson “Gene” Bell of the First Reformed Church officiating. Friends are invited to view the service live on Zoom by using the meeting I.D. 773 520 7951.

Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to the First Reformed Church or the Bluffton Optimist Club.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Shaw family at www.thomarich.com