Rachel D. Van Horn, 50, of Uniondale, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020.

Rachael was born on Dec. 15, 1969, in Fort Wayne, to John and Ortencia (Laguna) Van Horn. Both parents preceded her in death. Rachael is survived by her husband, John R. King of Uniondale.

Additional survivors include a son, Justin Van Horn of Newton, Iowa; two brothers, Robert (Andrea) Van Horn of Peoria, Ariz., and John Van Horn of Auburn; and a sister, Rosie Linn of Fort Wayne.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date and time in Fort Wayne.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

