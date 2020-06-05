NOTICE OF PETITION FOR THE VACATION OF A PORTION OF A CERTAIN RIGHT-OF-WAY LOCATED WITHIN THE TOWN OF MARKLE, INDIANA

Notice is hereby given that Karen A. and Stephen D. Jeffers, filed a Petition to Vacate a portion of a certain right-of-way located within the Town of Markle, Indiana and more particularly described as follows:

The western 30 feet of the western right-of-way of County Line Road adjacent to Lot # 92 of Original Plat of Markle, Indiana (315 E. Morse Street), running between E. Morse and Draper Streets.

The petition can be inspected at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer, Markle Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770. The petition and a proposed ordinance will be the subject of a required public hearing to be held before the Town Council of the Town of Markle, Indiana, at the Markle Volunteer Fire Station, 150 West Sparks Street, Markle, Indiana 46770, on the 17th day of June 2020, beginning at 7:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter is reached on the agenda. All persons whose interests are affected thereby are urged to attend and state their objections, if any, and to otherwise provide relevant input. After that hearing, the Town Council of the Town of Markle, Indiana, will consider and perhaps take action with regard to that petition and proposed ordinance.

IMPORTANT PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY MESSAGE REGARDING PARTICIPATION AT PUBLIC HEARING: AS A RESULT OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS, THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF INDIANA MAY, AFTER PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE, ISSUE OR EXTEND EXISTING DIRECTIONS AND ORDERS THAT PROHIBIT THE PUBLIC FROM PHYSICALLY ATTENDING THE PUBLIC HEARING OF THE COMMISSION TO WHICH THIS NOTICE APPLIES. IN ANTICIPATION OF SUCH PROHIBITION, INTERESTED PERSONS ARE INVITED TO EXPRESS THEIR VIEWS CONCERNING THE PETITION IN ONE OF TWO WAYS AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO ATTENDING THE PUBLIC HEARING IN PERSON: (1) BY PARTICIPATING IN THE PUBLIC HEARING THROUGH A REMOTE CONFERENCING SERVICE BY DIALING INTO A TELECONFERENCE LINE THAT WILL BE AVAILABLE ON OR BEFORE THE TIME OF THE PUBLIC HEARING ON THE TOWN OF MARKLE, INDIANA WEBSITE AT WWW.MARKLEINDIANA.COM, OR (2) BY SUBMITTING COMMENTS IN WRITING TO MARKLE TOWN COUNCIL, C/O CLERK-TREASURER, P.O. BOX 367, 197 E. MORSE STREET, MARKLE, INDIANA 46770, OR BY EMAIL TO CLERK@MARKLEINDIANA.COM UNTIL 4:30 P.M. EST, JUNE 17, 2020.

Any individual who requires accommodation as the result of a disability is asked to contact the Markle Clerk-Treasurer, Town Hall, 197 West Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770, Telephone: (260) 758-3193 sufficiently in advance of that hearing so that reasonable accommodation may be arranged.

Dated this 1st day of June, 2020

Clerk-Treasurer

Town of Markle, Indiana

nb 6/5

