STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER:

90C01-2004-EU-000021

IN RE: THE UNSUPERVISED )

ESTATE OF FRANKLIN H. )

FRAYER, DECEASED )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

For Publication in Newspaper

Notice is hereby given that Susan M. Frayer and Elizabeth A. Frayer were on May 6, 2020 appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Franklin H. Frayer, deceased, who died on March 27, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at May 6, 2020, Indiana, Wells County.

Beth Davis

CLERK,

WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

Troy C. Kiefer (#27910-50)

Beers Mallers Backs & Salin, LLP

110 West Berry Street, Suite 1100

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Telephone: (260) 426-9706

Facsimile: (260) 420-1314

Attorneys for Personal Representative

