STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CASE NUMBER:
90C01-2004-EU-000021
IN RE: THE UNSUPERVISED )
ESTATE OF FRANKLIN H. )
FRAYER, DECEASED )
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
For Publication in Newspaper
Notice is hereby given that Susan M. Frayer and Elizabeth A. Frayer were on May 6, 2020 appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Franklin H. Frayer, deceased, who died on March 27, 2020.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at May 6, 2020, Indiana, Wells County.
Beth Davis
CLERK,
WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
Troy C. Kiefer (#27910-50)
Beers Mallers Backs & Salin, LLP
110 West Berry Street, Suite 1100
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Telephone: (260) 426-9706
Facsimile: (260) 420-1314
Attorneys for Personal Representative
