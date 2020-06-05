Public Notice of Construction Activity

Indiana Department of Transportation is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements under 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with the Local Trax Project, road reconstruction for New Hoosier Hwy Alignment from 0.35 miles north of CR350S to 0.13 miles north of CR200S, Adams Road in Wells County, Indiana. Run-off from the project site will discharge to tributaries to the Wabash River. Questions should be directed to Michael Tanis at Eagle Ridge CES, LLC., 1321 Laurel Oak Dr., Avon, IN 46123.

nb 6/5

hspaxlp