FINAL RESULTS FROM FIVE OUT OF FIVE VOTING CENTERS REPORTING

Contested results

Republican primary

Wells County Council

Vicki S. Andrews — 2,678 (25.99%)

Richard “Scott” Elzey — 2,642 (25.64%)

Michael “Mike” Mossburg — 2,286 (22.18%)

Robert “Seth” Whicker — 2,699 (26.19%)

Indiana State Representative District 50

Daniel “Dan” Leonard — 553 (66.79%)

John A. Stoffel — 275 (33.21%)

Indiana State Representative District 79

Taylor Isch — 1,350 (47.67%)

Matthew “Matt” Lehman — 1,482 (52.33%)

U.S. Representative 3rd District

James “Jim” Banks — 3,308 (87.91%)

Christopher J. Magiera — 455 (12.09%)

Democratic primary

U.S. Representative 3rd District

Chip Coldiron — 557 (58.69%)

Jean-Paul B. Kalonji — 89 (9.38%)

Carlos C. Marcano — 143 (15.07%)

Thomas A. Schrader — 160 (16.86%)