Complete election coverage in the Wednesday, June 3, News-Banner.
This page will be updated after the polls close at 6 p.m.
FINAL RESULTS FROM FIVE OUT OF FIVE VOTING CENTERS REPORTING
Contested results
Republican primary
Wells County Council
Vicki S. Andrews — 2,678 (25.99%)
Richard “Scott” Elzey — 2,642 (25.64%)
Michael “Mike” Mossburg — 2,286 (22.18%)
Robert “Seth” Whicker — 2,699 (26.19%)
Indiana State Representative District 50
Daniel “Dan” Leonard — 553 (66.79%)
John A. Stoffel — 275 (33.21%)
Indiana State Representative District 79
Taylor Isch — 1,350 (47.67%)
Matthew “Matt” Lehman — 1,482 (52.33%)
U.S. Representative 3rd District
James “Jim” Banks — 3,308 (87.91%)
Christopher J. Magiera — 455 (12.09%)
Democratic primary
U.S. Representative 3rd District
Chip Coldiron — 557 (58.69%)
Jean-Paul B. Kalonji — 89 (9.38%)
Carlos C. Marcano — 143 (15.07%)
Thomas A. Schrader — 160 (16.86%)