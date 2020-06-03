Paul R. Murphy II, 36, of Geneva and with family in Bluffton, died Friday, May 29, 2020, in Geneva.

He was born Dec. 20, 1983, in Adams County.

Survivors include his parents, Paul R. Murphy and Kelly D. Besser Murphy of Geneva; grandmother, Wanda Besser of Geneva; and a brother, Leith C. Booher of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Travis T. Booher.

Calling hours are from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, Geneva. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.

