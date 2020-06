Patricia J. Foss, 80, of Bluffton, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her residence.

Due to previous restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a public graveside service has now been set for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton with Pastor Dennis Wood officiating.

A complete obituary appeared in the March 20 edition of the News-Banner.

