IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
90C01-2006-EU-000029
Notice is hereby given that BARBARA LOU MACY was on June 10, 2020, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of FRED E. CUNNINGHAM, JR., deceased, who died on May 11, 2020. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.
Witness my hand and the seal of the Court June 10, 2020.
Beth Davis
Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court
Roy R. Johnson
Attorney No. 4937-90
ANDREWS & CRELL, PC
116 South Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
Telephone: (260) 824-4049
Facsimile: (260) 827-5099
E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
