Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 23rd day of June, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Kevin & Katie Powell, 5495 N 700 E, Craigville, IN 46731 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the side yard setback from 20’ to 10’ for a barn addition

Common Location: The subject property is located at 5495 N 700 E, Craigville, Indiana 46731

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 2.25 in the SW quarter of Section 5 Township 27N Range 13E in Lancaster Township.

Dated this 5th day of June, 2020

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 6/11

hspaxlp