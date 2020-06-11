Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 23rd day of June, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Joy Mettler, 517 W Washington, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: R-3

Proposed Variance: To reduce the overhead door setback from 20’ to 5’ for garage.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 517 W Washington, Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as Lot 50 in the NW quarter of Section 4 Township 26N Range 12E in Harrison Township.

Dated this 5th day of June, 2020

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 6/11

hspaxlp