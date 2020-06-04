Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Lower Meeting Room in the Wells County Arts, Commerce and Visitors Centre, 211 Water St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 17th day of June, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of RTT Investments LLC, 9138 Bluffton Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46809 for the purpose of a General Development Plan.

Current Zoning: B-3 & R-3

Proposed General Development Plan: Proposed New Apartment Complex & New Storage Facility

Common Location: The subject property is located at 2200 & 2250 N Main St., Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 16.63 acres SE/4 21-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

Dated this 29th day of May, 2020

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

